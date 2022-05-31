Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know how popular this franchise is, and there’s going to be an immediate demand for more cases.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to have a chance to see any of these play out in the hours ahead. Last week was the epic season 4 finale and with that in mind, we’re left to sit around and contemplate what the future will hold. It is somewhat comfort to know that we have both a season 5 and season 6 coming down the road; while there is no premiere date at this particular moment, we’re pretty confident the show will be back in late September or early October.

So what can you expect to see story-wise here? We don’t think it comes as a surprise that the return of Missy Peregrym has to be front and center on just about any wishlist. Maggie is such an important part of the series and with that in mind, we hope that the writers really create a lot of exciting stuff for her to do. She’ll be recovered from the sarin gas incident over the summer, and Missy as a performer will be back from her maternity leave.

While we’re sure that the character will be somewhat changed as a result of what she went through, we also don’t think that anyone is out to fundamentally change who this character is. Instead, the more likely scenario is that we get little reminders of this while the show cycles through more dangerous cases. At its core FBI is a procedural, so we don’t think there’s going to be some enormous pressure for it to fundamentally reinvent itself fairly early on in the season.

