The Blacklist season 10: Will we meet a new FBI agent?

As we prepare ourselves now for The Blacklist season 10, one thing feels reasonably clear: The cast will look rather different. Amir Arison and Laura Sohn are each gone, and that means that for now, we’ve got a fall smaller crew at the FBI.

We’ve already written about whether we’ll see some new faces in general so for this piece, let’s focus in specifically on the FBI. Will Harold Cooper and/or Cynthia Panabaker bring someone else in on the Task Force and if they do, what will that look like? It’s a fascinating thing to think over at present…

The case to bringing someone else into the Task Force is that you do get an opportunity to look at the situation with new eyes, and there could be something rather fun with that. We also like the idea of season 10 allowing for a new energy and rapport with Reddington in particular.

The big risk in doing this, however, is that you could upset whatever chemistry is there, and it’s also going to be hard for any viewer to care about you when they’ve been spending close to a decade caring about other people. Another risk here, of course, is that this character ends up being a carbon copy of someone we’ve met before. We tend to assume that there will need to be a new tech expert with Aram gone, but you don’t want to throw Aram 2.0 into the mix. You need to find someone who can have their own point of view and feel like a great part of the world.

Do you think we will be meeting new faces at the FBI moving into The Blacklist season 10?

