NCIS season 20: When will filming kick off for new episodes?

NCIS season 20 is coming to CBS — even if we have to wait a good while in order to see it. The show is on the network’s fall schedule, and we’re hoping for anywhere between 20 and 24 excellent stories moving forward.

Of course, it also goes without saying that we’d like some resolution to the big cliffhanger at the end of season 19. What is going on when it comes to Alden’s ex-wife Vivian? Is she really out to hurt him?

While we’d anticipate season 20 premiering in either late September or early October, we want to focus primarily here on something rather specific: When production will actually began! Odds are, you’ll start to see a few early teases from the set come the middle of July. This is when past seasons (at least ones not directly impacted by the global health crisis) started things up. It benefits almost every show out there to have time to bank episodes months before the premiere; that gives post-production ample time to perfect them. This also makes it so that the cast can be done often in the middle of spring, weeks before the finale comes on the air.

Will the start of production lead to any big spoilers? Probably not, but it will be nice to see the cast and crew back in the same spot again. Also, we could at least learn through the summer about a guest star or two who could be stopping by, and we more than endorse that.

