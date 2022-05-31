Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: What is Amazon waiting for?

We know that Amazon is currently filming the fourth and final season of Jack Ryan — so where in the world is season 3?

Out of all of the major TV questions that are out there, the status of the John Krasinski series has to be biggest one. It feels like there’s a golden opportunity for the show to launch a little bit later this summer — think in terms of the window after Stranger Things airs its final season 4 episodes and HBO premieres House of the Dragon in August. There’s no guarantee that the Prime Video folks would settle on that date, but it’s totally one that makes sense.

Beyond just that, we do think that in general, Jack Ryan is the perfect show for summer or fall. It’s escapist, action-packed, and it serves as a way to really immerse yourself in a world.

Given how long it’s been since season 2 first streamed (think October 2019), it benefits Amazon to get these out there and people discussing them once more. With that in mind, don’t be shocked if there is some sort of announcement over the next month or two. Also, be prepared for a lot smaller of a layoff between season 3 and season 4. Our estimate for now is that the final episodes should be able to launch at some point in 2023.

There’s also one additional reason to bring the series back as soon as possible — a real opportunity to capitalize on Krasinski’s star power! This is someone who has made quite a name for himself even after the end of The Office.

What do you want to see on Jack Ryan season 3 when it does ultimately premiere?

Is there anything that you’re hoping to see when it comes to the overall story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Amazon.)

