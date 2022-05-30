Chicago PD season 10: Is a time jump inevitable?

As we prepare ourselves for Chicago PD season 10 on NBC this fall, it feels like a few things are fairly clear. Take, for example, whether or not we’re going to get a time jump.

Is this something that has to happen almost right away? Not necessarily, but we’d be shocked if they waited on it for some long period of time. We know that this is the sort of show that loves to feature big events, but often doesn’t give you the immediate aftermath of them. Instead, they move forward some time in order to get everyone back in more of an established space.

If season 10 of Chicago PD did kick off right after the finale, we’re not even sure that Voight will be an emotional position where he’s able to lose his job. You can make an argument that he is this old, jaded cop who is hardened to a lot of things and the vast majority of the time, we’d believe you. However, it’s a little bit different when it comes to losing people he loves. It’s happened so many times and we think with each passing instance, it only weighs on him more. He’s not going to be able to come back easily from losing Anna Avalos; he shouldn’t. It should inform more how he odes his work, and our fear is just that he’s going to regress into some version of himself he was years ago.

The biggest reason for a season 10 time jump actually has little to do with the Voight storyline; instead, this is just the natural way that this show operators. They like to be moving through the world at the same time as the general public.

