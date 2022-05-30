The Mandalorian season 3 trailer: When should we expect it?

Now that we know that The Mandalorian season 3 is targeting a February 2023 premiere date, why not dive into some trailer talk?

If you are excited to dive further into this particular world, of course we’re right there with you. The Book of Boba Fett season 1 concluded in a way that opened the door for so many new adventures. With Grogu now at Mando’s side once more, there’s still a larger story to tell about their development as a duo, and what “Baby Yoda” could mean for the long-term future of the entire Star Wars universe.

When we think back to The Mandalorian season 2, the trailer for that season was released a month and a half prior to its October 30 premiere. With that in mind, we think an early January release for the trailer here makes a good bit of sense. If not then, we could see Disney+ wanting to put out a trailer on Christmas or New Year’s Eve if they want to really hype things up in advance. The advantage there is that they could launch it alongside some Christmas Day NBA games and capture a huge audience. They’d also have control of the news cycle for a little bit longer.

The reality here, of course, is that no matter when a season 3 trailer is released, people will find it and watch. We’re talking about one of the most successful Star Wars related products that we’ve seen in a rather long period of time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3?

Is there any one thing you are especially hoping to check out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there’s so much other great stuff there that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

