The Good Fight season 6 teaser: The ominous state of Diane’s world

You may have heard already that on Thursday, September 8, The Good Fight season 6 is going to premiere. Also, it is poised to be the most important batch of episodes so far! This is the final season of this story, and the end of an era that dates all the way back to The Good Wife.

Yet, as the teaser below reminds you, this is not just some run-of-the-mill law show; it’s never been, but they seem more intent on bucking that trend than ever before. The new season will find Diane (Christine Baranski) fighting against an ever-changing political climate more than ever. The world is getting more divisive, and what can be done to stake your place in it? How can you come up for air when it feels like you’re drowning? Joining Baranski in the final season are Audra McDonald, John Slattery, Andre Braugher, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Charmaine Bingwa. We’re hoping that a few surprise names will be announced later, but we’ll wait and see on that.

In addition to the teaser below, check out the statement from Ridley Scott as he prepares to say goodbye to the story:

“It’s been an extraordinary run we’ve had, from ‘The Good Wife’ to THE GOOD FIGHT. 13 years of the Kings’ brilliant writing, magnificent acting troupes led by Julianna Margulies and Christine Baranski, and massive support and partnership with CBS and Paramount+ … In this day and age, where long runs are more the exception than the norm and where discerning audiences have so much choice for quality content, the success and longevity of these series are a testament to how excellent both shows were. David Zucker and I, and the entire team at Scott Free Television, could not be more grateful for this experience.”

Given how Robert and Michelle King have gotten increasingly more daring with their shows over time, we tend to think that they will do something similar here. As a matter of fact, we’re preparing for it! The Good Fight should stock, astound, and hopefully make you think about the world a little more before you reach the end.

What do you most want to see on The Good Fight season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







