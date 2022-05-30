NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Show EP on possible final season

Is there a chance that NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is the final one on CBS? Absolutely there is, especially since the same could be said for the last two seasons. In both season 12 and season 13, we saw a clear ending that could have served as a proper series finale if push came to shove.

As we prepare now for another batch of episodes airing this fall, it is at least nice to know how the folks behind the scenes are approaching it. Speaking per TV Insider, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill notes that he has had conversations with the network already about a possible end to the story and in general terms, there is one thing he asks for early on to make sure fans get what they want:

“We always ask that if CBS thinks it’s going to be the end of the run that they at least give us a bit of a heads up, so we can really bring closure to a lot of our characters for the sake of the audience … If somebody’s watched your show for 13, 14 seasons, I think they deserve — and I say this as much as a fan as anything, but I want to watch that last episode and feel really good about the characters and the time I put into that show and want to be left with the thought that things keep going on in a good way for everyone. So hopefully this isn’t our last season, but it quite possibly could be, so we’ll always keep that in the back of our mind, just in case we have to say goodbye to everyone.”

Judging from the way that the past two seasons ended, one of the things that we’ve come to know with NCIS: LA is that they are really going to angle towards a happy ending. Nobody behind the scenes here wants to end the show in a way where viewers are sobbing for hours on end. The whole team is a family and as viewers, they want us to feel like we’re a part of it.

