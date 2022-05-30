New Amsterdam season 5: Will a Max, Helen wedding still happen?

As we approach New Amsterdam season 5, we are 100% keeping hope alive for a Max – Helen wedding. With that being said, we’re also well aware that it probably won’t happen in the way we previously thought.

Season 4 ended, after all, on a dramatic cliffhanger where Ryan Eggold’s character received a fall from his fiancée, where she made it clear that she couldn’t be there on the top of that roof. What is going on here? We still don’t think the situation is exactly what the finale suggested, and it’s hard to envision there being any sort of controversy surrounding what Helen is doing here. It feels like whatever happened here was totally out of both of their control, and it’s something that will be explored further in the season 5 premiere.

It’s also with this in mind that we’re confident a wedding is still going to happen, whether it be in the premiere or later on in the final season. While the writers did totally botch the whole “more joy” premise that they were using for a good chunk of season 4, they have to realize what fans want out of the Sharpwin relationship. While these two are far from the sole focus of the show, they are an important part and we tend to think the writers will remember that and occasionally cater to it, even if it’s not something they do every single week.

Maybe we’re just an optimist in thinking that a wedding is 100% going to happen; maybe we just think that it’s necessary after all of the collective suffering the writers have put us through over the past year. We’re still not over Helen losing her voice temporarily, let alone whatever big twist we got here at the end of the season! This is all still an extreme amount of information to digest…

