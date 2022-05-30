The Good Doctor season 6: Could we see more Claire in some form?

We know that The Good Doctor season 6 will be coming on ABC this fall, even if we are very-much bummed that we’ll be waiting for so long to see it.

Still, that’s not stopping us from having some discussions in the interim, and that of course includes the one we’re having in this particular piece. Is there a chance that we could see Antonia Thomas back for another appearance or two as Claire? Is that something we could realistically hope for? At the moment, it definitely feels like something fun to think about, mostly because she’s always going to be welcome at the St. Bonaventure Hospital and there are a lot of people who would be eager to see her again.

With that being said, we also recognize that it’s best to not have super-high hopes on this or either any other twist so far in the early part of a hiatus. Thomas is not a series regular anymore for a reason; the actress wanted to do other things. It’s also hard to routinely have stories available for someone who only pops in occasionally.

Do we think that we’ll see more of Claire down the road? Absolutely. Depending on how the cliffhanger is resolved she could have a role early on, but after that, we imagine that there’s going to be a pretty wide gap. In the meantime, we tend to imagine that the show will continue to focus on some of the other characters they have, plus the interns who we know are coming on board. There are new characters introduced almost right away in season 6; there were some episodes filmed before the show went on hiatus, so this is how we know this at the moment.

