Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3: Will the Vader showdown happen?

Friday night is going to bring us Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3 and already, it’s clear there is one big moment we are waiting to see. We’re speaking here, specifically, of the showdown between the title character and Darth Vader.

Does this face-off feel inevitable? Absolutely, especially since we know that Hayden Christensen is coming back to this show. Yet, so much of a six-episode season has to be about timing, and we think the producers are going to be very specific and careful as to when they want to make this moment happen.

Would it be cool to see something big in episode 3? Absolutely, but it also feels way too soon to get something of that magnitude. Given that this could be the storytelling peak of the season, we tend to think episode 5 or even the finale is when Obi-Wan and Anakin will come face to face. It’s set to be an interesting showdown if it happens; remember here that neither one of them dies, since we know where things end up in A New Hope.

Until the two characters reunite, we can envision that Obi-Wan is going to have a pair of priorities moving forward. He’s going to want to take on Vader in some capacity, and that we’re 100% sure of. However, at the same time he also will want to do everything he can to bring Leia home. That has to be top priority, since the last thing he’ll want is to do anything to put her in greater danger.

