Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Early season 4 hopes

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see any further comedy from the world of this sitcom?

We know that there’s certainly room to explore a lot of other great stuff with some of these characters, but here’s where the bad news unfortunately comes into play: There is no new episode on the show tonight. Meanwhile, there is not another one set for the next several weeks, either. We are going to see Bob Hearts Abishola on hiatus for a rather long time, and we’ll be waiting until late September / early October to see it back.

So what can we tell you about the upcoming season while we wait? There are a few different things we’re happy to point out! First and foremost, remember that the show will remain in its timeslot Monday nights at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, sandwiched in between The Neighborhood and NCIS. That isn’t going to change, and we tend to think that the tone and the style of this series won’t be altogether different, either moving forward.

More than likely, production for the show will be underway in mid-to-late summer, and there will be a good handful of installments in the can prior to the premiere. We think the biggest challenge for a show like this long-term is continuing to find ways to keep the love story fresh, and also introduce wrinkles that nobody sees coming. This show has carved out a nice little audience for itself, and we hope that its spot on the schedule allows it to have some stability and a fairly long life moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola

What do you most want to see on Bob Hearts Abishola season 4?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode on the air tonight? What stories do you want to see moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back; this is the top way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







