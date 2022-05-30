Is Better Call Saul new tonight over on AMC? Are we going to be getting season 6 episode 8 arrive in just a matter of hours?

At this point, we don’t think we’ve gotta say that the attention for the rest of the season is there in a big way: Consider how episode 7 ended! The death of Howard Hamlin has to be considered one of the most shocking things we’ve seen through the entire series, especially in terms of how it happened. Absolutely this is the sort of thing that changes Jimmy McGill forever; he won’t be the same sort of lawyer on the other side of it, and his relationship with Kim could careen off into just about any direction.

Have you watched our review of this pivotal Better Call Saul episode? If not, go ahead and watch it below below! After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember that we’ll have more reviews through the rest of the season.

Now, we morph into the bearer of bad news: There is no new episode of Better Call Saul tonight. The series is currently on hiatus, and the plan is for it to remain in this spot until the remaining episodes premiere on July 11. The idea here is to give the post-production team time to fully prepare some of these. Not only that, but we do think AMC likes having the remaining episodes in a separate Emmy window. It doubles the show’s chances of getting nominations down the road! Remember that for some stupid reason, Rhea Seehorn has never even been nominated, and it absolutely feels like high time for that to change.

We’re sure that more details on the future here will start to trickle out in June, even if AMC will probably keep their cards close to the vest. They won’t want to give away that much here unless they absolutely have to!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul, including more on the upcoming episodes

What do you want to see on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

How do you think the aftermath to Howard’s death will play out? Share right now in the comments, and after that, come back for even more news. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







