9-1-1 season 6 spoilers: Can we expect another epic premiere event?

We’re a couple of weeks away from the season 5 finale and with that, why not look towards 9-1-1 season 6? We know that it’s coming, so what in the world will it actually look like?

The first thing that feels reasonably inevitable, at least at the moment, is that we’re going to see another epic disaster that sprawls multiple episodes. If you’ve seen these before, you have a fairly good sense of what to expect here. We’ll see the beginnings of this disaster in the premiere, or at least close to the end of it. Then, it will play out for another week or two after the fact. Fox loves to do these since it gives the show a central event that it can be promoted around. Of course, one of the challenges is just finding something realistic to Los Angeles that can be accurately portrayed on the show. There are also some big ones that have been done already in the past.

Amidst this sort of epic event, we think a big part of season 5 could be tied to some emotional arcs featuring a few of the characters. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is a time jump, and that could be an opportunity to check on things with Maddie and Chimney. Or, to see where things are with Buck after his breakup with Taylor. We’re of course invested in Oliver Stark’s character, but one of the things he’s still learning is that he doesn’t need to be in a relationship to be happy. There are a lot of other ways for him to think ahead.

Will there be a crossover? At some point maybe, but we don’t think that it’s something that the show absolutely needs to push for right away. A lot of it could just depend on when 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres and unfortunately, the network still hasn’t released their fall schedule. If the creative team is aware of the dates, though, perhaps they can plan ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

Do you think we’re going to get some sort of epic event at the start of 9-1-1 season 6?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







