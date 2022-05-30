The Bachelorette premiere date: Why isn’t it back on ABC tonight?

This is typically the time of the year when The Bachelorette comes on the air. With that in mind, we wouldn’t fault anyone out there for thinking it should be on the air tonight.

Why wouldn’t it be? There is already a good bit we know about the next season of the show, whether it be Gabby and Rachel serving as the leads together or that it could look and feel different than almost any other we’ve had. There’s even a preview out there for it already!

Unfortunately, here comes the bad news: There is no episode tonight, and nor will there be for the next month. Other than 2020, in the thick of the global health crisis, The Bachelorette has been an institution in the month of June. We’re just seeing a change at this point for one pretty simple reason: ABC’s scheduling and what they’re trying to figure out for themselves down the road.

In the past, we’ve seen The Bachelorette dominate the late spring while Bachelor in Paradise arrived later in the summer. That’s changing this time around. Paradise is airing this fall and with that, The Bachelorette is premiering on July 11. We feel like there’s a pretty simple reason for this, as the network is trying to do what they can to ensure that they have space for all of these shows, and also that production on The Bachelorette didn’t have to be as rushed as it’s been in the past. We know that Gabby and Rachel are done filming, and that Paradise production will be coming up in the near future. We expect we’ll be hearing a lot more about both in the coming weeks.

For now, though, a certain amount of patience has to be required here.

What do you want to see from Rachel and Gabby on The Bachelorette?

