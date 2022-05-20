The Bachelorette spoilers: See first promo with Gabby, Rachel!

In case you didn’t know, The Bachelorette is entering its upcoming season with two leads in Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Who’s excited for what lies head? This season is going to be dramatic — that much is a given. The structure of the show will likely be a little bit different, and we’ll have to wait and see just how the guys handle it.

For the sake of today’s piece, let’s just celebrate that there is a promo out there featuring the two leads! If you look to the bottom of this article, Gabby and Rachel clearly are going for nostalgia with a scene clearly inspired by Mean Girls. The two are going shopping but, in this case, they are each looking for a husband! ABC makes it clear in here that the two are “best friends” so clearly, they aren’t trying to paint this as a rivalry or a situation where they will be going head to head in any capacity. Odds are, they realize that if they were to do something like that, a lot of people out there would be annoyed after they’ve promised to not pit the women against each other.

Our hope is that on some weeks, we’ll have two-night events to make sure that both women’s journeys end up being told in full. We don’t want someone to get the short end of the stick here!

This new season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on Monday, July 11, the latest that we’ve seen a new season start up in quite some time. What’s the reason for that? It has a lot to with a restructuring of their plans for the franchise overall, with Bachelor in Paradise now set to premiere in the fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see from Gabby and Rachel as we get into their season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Are you coming along for the ride, Bachelor Nation? 🌹 Join us on this historic journey, starting July 11 on ABC! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/t2rHGqq7CN — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) May 20, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







