Bachelor in Paradise stars Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs engaged!

While Bachelor in Paradise may not be returning until the fall, you don’t have to wait to get more news from one of last season’s couples.

In a post on Instagram over Memorial Day Weekend, Becca Kufrin confirmed that she and Thomas Jacobs are officially engaged — and in a major plot twist, she is the one who proposed! You can see his ring in the photo below and the more you think about it, the more that it makes sense. Becca is someone who was engaged twice through The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and both times, it ended in heartbreak. This time around, much more of the relationship was on her terms. She was the one who temporarily ended things in Paradise, feeling like she didn’t want to go through the process again unless she really knew the person. That happened when they reconnected after the show and they’ve been together ever since.

What a journey it has also been for Thomas! If you remember, initially he was framed as a villain on The Bachelorette and someone who was “there for the wrong reasons.” Yet, that was quickly proven to not be the case of Paradise and he came across as one of the most genuine people there. It’s a reminder that sometimes, how you are characterized on a reality show comes down to both circumstance and the people you are around at any given moment.

Ultimately, it all seems to have worked out great in the end for Becca and Thomas. The two have a great chance to plan out their future together, and we’re sure that there will be more news on a wedding soon enough.

