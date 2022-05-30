Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? The season 5 future

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? After the events of last week’s episode, we know the appetite is going to be there for more. Sitcoms like this develop such a bond with their audience, and you get used to them being a frequent part of your life.

Unfortunately, in this case the Cedric the Entertainer series is not going to be part of your life for a while, at least in terms of there being new episodes to enjoy. Last week marked the end of season 4, and now we’re embarking on a months-long hiatus where we have to sit around and wonder where things are going to go from here. This past season ended without too many major cliffhangers, so at least you don’t have to suffer through that part of the waiting game.

So when will the series be back? For the time being nothing is 100% confirmed, but our feeling is that we will see it back in late September, roughly the same time it always comes back. There will be more teases likely over the summer, especially once production gets rolling. (In case you did not hear, there is a new showrunner coming on board for the second straight year.) The Neighborhood is not changing timeslots, so it will remain as the lead-off on Monday nights.

For now, we just advise you to kick back, relax, and enjoy some repeats. We’re hoping that season 5 is far from the end, especially since it feels like there are more stories left to tell and the cast all seem to enjoy working with one another. Fingers crossed on that end!

Even with a new boss running things, don’t expect The Neighborhood to change that much; a lot of the comedy will still remain.

