Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting into season 20 of the crime series sooner rather than later? It goes without saying that we want it, especially with that enormous cliffhanger in mind! How can we not?

Alas, here is where we do have to come in with a heavy dose of bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Last week marked the season 19 finale, and we’re left to wonder about Alden Parker’s fate until we get around to the fall.

The biggest question for season 20 is what Alden’s ex Vivian is really up to. Signs point to her working with the mysterious character the Raven, but it’s still not clear why. What in the world does she have to gain at the moment? She loved Parker once upon a time and still may on some level, so we tend to think that on some level, she is being brainwashed. It’s hard to imagine her willingly wanting to be a part of this for almost any other reason.

Based on where things ended for Parker, we tend to think the show will pick almost immediately afterward, with the team working together to ensure that he ends up being okay. From there, maybe we’ll get some updates on Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer now that they’re together; clearly, there is some more important stuff to focus on at present.

In the long-term…

We know that the show will play around a lot with the cast in season 20. There could be more episodes and even if there’s not, they won’t be spending four of them writing out a cast member presumably like they did Mark Harmon. That gives them more flexibility in general.

What do you want to see coming up as we prepare for NCIS season 20?

