SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: How will filming news impact it?

Now that we know that production is underway on SEAL Team season 6, is it the right time to discuss possible premiere dates?

The first thing to remember here is that on Paramount+, there is no real pressure for the David Boreanaz series to start up at any given time. This isn’t like network TV, which forces you to almost start up in September or October if you want to be in their “fall season.”

With that being said, the start time for season 6 actually does make it so that it could air in September or October without a problem. That gives the team three or four months to get a lot of these stories in the can before they start rolling them out. Another option is to wait until November and in doing that, you don’t have to compete against a bunch of other premieres.

Now that SEAL Team is a streaming show, we know that there’s a lot more in the way of flexibility for them. They have fewer episodes sure, but there are also less content restrictions. We feel like that’s going to be the case for season 6 even more so than ever before, now that they’ve got a full batch of episodes that are exclusively for the service. Season 5, as you may recall, was this strange hybrid designed to get people migrated over.

When will a premiere date be announced?

It’s far too early to know anything for sure but for right now, the safest bet is that we’re going to hear something further in the summer. We’d love to see a trailer released at some point in there, as well, but that’s going to come down to when there’s enough good footage in the bank.

