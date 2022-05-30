Blue Bloods season 13: When to expect first promo

We all know at the moment that Blue Bloods season 13 is coming to CBS, just as we know that filming will start this summer. A few things have been made rather clear and yet, there is still a larger mystery.

What are we talking about here? It’s ultimately rather simple: When we will actually start to see some of the first footage from what lies ahead.

As much as we’d love to have something more in video form to dive into sooner rather than later, the reality remains that we’re still likely months away. This is not a show altogether inclined to rush into anything, mostly because they don’t have to. CBS has promoted Blue Bloods in a very specific way for years and the reality remains the same: It works. They don’t have to change things up all that much if they are currently rather happy with the end result.

Given that season 13 will probably premiere in either late September or early October, the earliest that we’d expect to see a promo is a couple of weeks into September. Even with that, we’re probably looking at something short. CBS for whatever reason doesn’t like to release huge, substantial teases for what lies ahead; instead, they’ll give you 10 or 20 seconds and that’s more or less it. We’re more likely to get something substantial out of the premiere synopsis, and we tend to think that we’ll see that at around the same time of the month.

So what could we see before then? Anything? Maybe a couple of behind-the-scenes photos featuring the cast or if not that, maybe some sort of casting news … even if production often keeps things rather secretive when it comes to that, as well.

