Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, May 29?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Will we getting some more hilarious and topical comedy here soon?

Given the relative lack of programming on the air tonight, it absolutely makes some sense that you would want more. Think about it: Unless you watch Stranger Things or Obi-Wan Kenobi (and we understand that may be a lot of you), there’s not a lot of scripted programming this weekend. The other options are NBA Playoffs or another episode of The Time Traveler’s Wife, which does fittingly air on HBO.

Unfortunately, listings confirm that you won’t be seeing an episode of Last Week Tonight this weekend, and it’s not that much of a surprise. For a lot of people out there, the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend is really just another Saturday, and networks don’t like to program all that much on Saturdays. There is one planned at present for next Sunday (June 5), so at least this isn’t an especially long hiatus this time around.

When the show DOES come back, we just hope that the writers will have prepared a segment as surprising and/or entertaining as their one about Subway last week. It’s one that totally blindsided us as a viewer; we haven’t thought about the sandwich shop in forever, even though it’s one of the biggest restaurant chains in the entire world. It’s a fascinating watch, if you are somewhat behind on the show.

Beyond next week’s episode, we would assume that you’ll see at least a few more over the course of the summer. There will be a larger break coming before too long, but we wouldn’t worry about it for the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver right now

What do you most want to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns to HBO?

Is there any main segment that you want to check out? Let us know right now in the comments, and after that, come back for all sorts of other updates when it comes to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







