Better Call Saul season 6 video: Bob Odenkirk, cast on Howard aftermath

We’re six days removed from one of the biggest Better Call Saul shockers ever, and we’re still not 100% that we’ve recovered from it. How in the world could we be?

Going into the final season, we of course were confident that Howard Hamlin would be written off somehow. We just weren’t altogether certain how it was going to happen. He could’ve easily been fired, or just decided that it wasn’t worth the trouble to stay out in New Mexico. What we did not anticipate was him getting murdered at Jimmy and Kim’s place by Lalo, who had shown up for a completely different reason. This was a couple of different things converging at the worst possible time, and Patrick Fabian’s character was an unfortunate consequence of that.

Have you watched our review of this pivotal Better Call Saul episode? If not, go ahead and take a look below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember that we’ll be back to break down the final six episodes.

If you watch the new video below courtesy of the show’s Twitter, you can see Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Fabian himself break down the final scene of Howard getting shot, including the difficulties of filming it and how emotional it was for everyone involved. It’s not an easy thing for any of them, but it was also something essential to the story’s overall journey.

We don’t think we have to tell you that the death of Howard changes Jimmy and Kim. They may not have pulled the trigger, but both of them are well aware that they are responsible for some of what happened here in their own way. How they respond will most likely dovetail into the future of their relationship; we already know that Kim is not present in Breaking Bad for a reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul, including more on the road ahead

How much do you think Jimmy and Kim on Better Call Saul will be impacted by Howard’s death?

Let us know right now in the comments, and after that, come back for even more news. (Photo: AMC.)

Nothing will ever be the same after this. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/pbAzM6yo6w — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) May 28, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







