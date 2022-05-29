Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 5 premiere date talk

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are you going to be able to dive into more of John Nolan’s world this Memorial Day Weekend?

There is certainly a ton of stuff to get into here, but we should begin by nothing that unfortunately, the show is going to be off the air a while. There is no installment tonight, as the season 4 finale aired a couple of weeks back. It’s nice to know that there is more coming, but there is no premiere date out there for when season 5 will kick off.

Can we estimate? Absolutely, and it’s something that a lot of us in the TV business love to do around this time.

Traditionally, broadcast networks like to start off their shows again in late September. Why? It has a lot to do with viewership and ad revenue. Ads tend to pay out better as you get into the fall, especially with the holiday season down the road. Also, more viewers are available when temperatures cool off and people head inside. It’s the same reason the standard TV season tends to end in May, before a lot of people start to head outside again.

ABC should kick off The Rookie season 5 either at the end of the aforementioned month or in early October. The episode count should be around 18-22 installments, and there’s no real reason to expect that to change. As a matter of fact, season 5 could easily be the biggest for the Nathan Fillion drama in general. Because there is that Niecy Nash spin-off The Rookie: Feds out there, we tend to think that opens the door for more crossovers and other ways to promote both shows together. Go ahead and be on the lookout for that.

