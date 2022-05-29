Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? Early season 21 talk

Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? Can we expect to see something more in terms of the long-running comedy in the near future? If you want to get some more coverage, 100% we are here to help in just about any way.

Unfortunately, though, the first thing we gotta do is be the bearer of bad news: There isn’t anything coming on tonight insofar as new programming goes. Last week marked the season 20 finale, and for now, all we can do is cross our fingers and hope that season 21 is excellent.

Fox has already greenlit that another season of the animated comedy is coming, and we tend to think it will be broadcast in either late September or early October. The network tends to be really consistent with premiere dates for their animated lineup, and for good reason. They want to ensure that viewers check them out week in and week out! They also want the show to benefit from the huge lead-ins that come sometimes courtesy of the NFL during the playoffs. It tends to be one of the most lucrative times of the year for broadcast networks looking to capitalize on a lot of eyeballs checking them out at once.

The big question mark that remains with Family Guy is just how much longer it’s going to be on the air, especially when it comes to being on Fox. We know that Seth MacFarlane has been critical of the network here and there, but we can’t speak to how much of an impact that it’s going to have on the long-term future.

