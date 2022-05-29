Is Bob’s Burgers new tonight on Fox? Early season 13 talk

Is Bob’s Burgers new tonight on Fox? Are we about to dive a little bit further into the latest season of the show?

Well, let’s just say that there is both good news and bad to share within this piece. Where do we begin? With a reminder that unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight, and nor will there be one for quite some time. The animated comedy is done with season 12! We know that a thirteenth batch of episodes is coming, but that probably will not be for quite some time. The earliest we can expect to see it back, at least for the time being, is late September or early October.

Now, the good news (of course) is that The Bob’s Burgers Movie is currently in theaters, and if you haven’t seen it as of yet, that could be a way to get your fix for the time being. We’d argue that it’s done a respectable job at the Weekend Box Office, at least when you consider that it was forced to battle it out with Top Gun: Maverick, one of the biggest movies since the onset of the global health crisis.

We feel like a little bit more news on season 14 is going to come out over the next few months, whether it be a formal premiere date or some information about guest stars and the like. Even in the aftermath of the movie we don’t necessarily think that this is a show out to reinvent the wheel or change what it is. This is a comedy! At the end of the day, it just wants to make you laugh and get away from your problems for a little while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bob’s Burgers right now

What do you want to see from Bob’s Burgers moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode to dive into tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — it’s a great way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







