Superman & Lois season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Jenna Dewan returns

There are a lot of things that are pretty remarkable about Superman & Lois season 2. Take, for starters, the writers’ ability to deliver a show this excellent on a CW budget, or them being able to roll with all of the different hiatuses that we’ve seen so far this season.

Also, just how they’ve been able to schedule some of their guest stars! Jenna Dewan has to be one of the busiest people on TV over the past year. She’s a series regular on The Rookie and is a part of CBS’ Come Dance with Me; meanwhile, she’s also appeared on multiple episodes of the Tyler Hoechlin series as Lucy Lane, who she first played back on Supergirl. It absolutely feels like there’s a lot of story that could be told with her here moving forward as well, especially depending on how they adapt certain things from the comics.

For a few more details about Dewan’s latest return, go ahead to check out the full synopsis for Superman & Lois season 2 episode 13, which airs on June 7:

LOST – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec (#213). Original airdate 6/7/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There are some more episodes to come after this one, so whatever happens here will play into the show’s eventual (and temporary) endgame. We know there is a season 3 coming, even if we also know we’ll be waiting a while to see it. It’s not on the fall schedule, after all!

