The Orville season 4: Seth MacFarlane on Hulu series’ future

With the premiere of The Orville: New Horizons on Hulu later this week, there is one big question to wonder. Is this going to be it for the sci-fi drama? We waited so long for this third season, and we have to prepare for the possibility that this is going to be it.

There’s been evidence for a while that we could be at the end of the road here. According to a report from Deadline, the cast’s options expired for the series some time ago, and there would need to be separate negotiations to bring them all back. Scott Grimes is working with Seth MacFarlane again, but on the upcoming Peacock version of Ted. This is without even mentioning that The Orville is an absolutely enormous and expensive undertaking. It can’t just be an under-the-radar hit to be brought back; it needs to generate legitimate numbers.

Speaking per TVLine, MacFarlane himself acknowledged the reality of this when looking to the future:

“It’s really just a question of, is there an audience? … And that’s what remains to be seen.”

The fact that no one is saying 100% that this is the end gives us some hope but in general, we’re going into it expecting that this will be the final season. It’s better to have low expectations than to be disappointed, right? That’s at least how we are feeling right now.

For now, we’re just prepared to get back on the ship again and see what sort of adventures we can see from start to finish. We’re hoping for a season that is imaginative, entertaining, and above all else a pleasure to behold. It’s also one of the few shows where we are happy to know almost nothing about it in advance.

