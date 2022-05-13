The Orville: New Horizons trailer references Star Wars, its own hiatus

Today, Hulu finally released the long-awaited trailer for The Orville: New Horizons, the upcoming third season of the Seth MacFarlane show.

If you’ve been following this show for some time, you probably know that it’s had quite the tumultuous journey. It first started on Fox, but its run ended there all the way back in the spring of 2019. Since that time, it’s dealt with numerous delays, a move to Hulu, a global health crisis, and of course the lengthy post-production window that comes with a show that has so many special effects.

Just from watching the trailer alone, we will go ahead and say this: We feel like this is going to be worth the wait. Heck, there’s even a reference of this very hiatus within the trailer itself! The Orville has always been off-kilter and self-aware, and that’s a big part of its charm. It’s never been afraid to have a little bit of fun, while also telling stories that are surprisingly heartfelt and poignant.

We do think that the show took a little bit of time to find its groove, but go back and watch season 2 — you will find stuff that is not only incredibly imaginative, but also epic in scope. The two-part “Identity” saga featuring the Kaylon may be one of the best bits of sci-fi we’ve seen in quite some time.

For those wondering, The Orville will grace Hulu starting on Thursday, June 2. The plan is to air an installment weekly, which we think is a good thing for a show like this. It allows viewers the opportunity to dive into this world, escape, and then come back. We think if there was a Netflix-like drop, some of the episodes would lose their individual magic.

