Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? More season 34 chatter

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be diving into some more stuff when it comes to the show’s future here?

Obviously, there is all sorts of great stuff that we could get into here, but we have to start off with some of the facts: There is no new episode tonight. Meanwhile, there won’t be one for the rest of the summer. What’s happening at this point is that the show is off on its annual hiatus. This isn’t something that we like reporting, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

So when will the animated comedy be back? We’re going to be waiting a while to get a ton of other news about it, but signs point to a big return in late September. Routinely, this is when we do see the show back on the air, and we’re sure that some more announcements will be made on the subject over the course of the next few months.

The biggest thing we want to see during the hiatus is just news looking beyond this season. Is it possible that we’ll get a season 35? The show is renewed up until season 34 and that’s it, and while we do think it has to end eventually, it shouldn’t be just yet. Our hope is that at this point, it makes it to forty. That’s such a fantastic milestone number and it feels like that’d be a good spot to tie everything together and walk off until the sunset … but who knows? Maybe the writers keep finding a way to tell new stories.

At this point, The Simpsons does feel like an institution as much as almost anything on television itself. It’s hard to imagine the medium without it!

