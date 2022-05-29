Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see some more adventures from Robyn McCall on our TV screens?

Judging from the way the most-recent episode of the show concluded, we think it’s a foregone conclusion that people are going to want more. How can you not? It was a massive cliffhanger where Robyn was captured and whatever happens to her next is a pretty significant mystery.

Unfortunately, here is where we have to come on and proclaim that you’ll be waiting a good while to get a better sense of what’s next. There is no new episode of The Equalizer tonight, and nor will there be one until the fall. We’ve already seen the finale! The reason why that ending WAS so huge is because the writers wanted us to sit around and linger with it.

While there is no premiere date as of yet for the Queen Latifah drama, we don’t think it’s that hard to narrow it down a little bit. We don’t think there will be a premiere before late September, mostly because it would be out of character for the network to do something like that. Meanwhile, we think mid-October is a little late for a show that tends to air a big chunk of stories in the fall. There are really just a few weeks that make sense: The final Sunday of September, or maybe the first or second Sunday of October. We think it’d benefit CBS to premiere the show after an NFL overrun to boost its ratings straight out of the gate, but we know that figuring a lot of that out can prove to be pretty complicated.

Rest assured, we will get a firm premiere date this summer; the network won’t make you wait forever for more news on that.

