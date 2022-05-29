Is When Calls the Heart new tonight over on Hallmark Channel? Are we about to be able to dive head-first back into Hope Valley?

It goes without saying that we’d love to have more of this show and these characters as soon as humanly possible, especially with the way that this past episode concluded. Elizabeth and Lucas are now engaged, and we’re starting to have more hope for Mei and Nathan’s future. We don’t think the writers are necessarily out to rush anything here, and nor do they need to. Instead, the priority is just allowing us to have a good time with some of the people we’ve come to know already.

Now, however, we have to share the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Last week was, in fact, the season 9 finale, and we’re now in a holding pattern waiting to see what the network decides from here. It’s rather unusual to not know if the Erin Krakow series has been renewed yet, but we’re doing out best to stay optimistic.

If there is any one concern that we’ve got over the show’s future these days, it’s largely that this network, for whatever reason, doesn’t seem to be that invested in long-form programming anymore. Remember that Good Witch was canceled, and all evidence right now suggests that Chesapeake Shores is going to be ending at the end of the next season. We have to be prepared for an endgame eventually, but we personally don’t think we’re there just yet. Our feeling is that we will see a season 10 and with that, a wedding for Lucas and Elizabeth plus a whole lot more.

Once there’s more to present with a lot of this, rest assured that we’ll have it for you here!

