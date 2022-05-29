Call the Midwife season 12: When could we expect first trailer?

We know that Call the Midwife season 12 is currently in production so with that in mind, could we see something more soon? How about an official trailer?

Of course, we live within this world where we want to see more stuff as soon as humanly possible, but the BBC series has never been one to rush things along. Once they have a little bit more of something to share, they’ll hand that over. It’s not something where they will be working frantically to present a trailer to you in the coming months.

The first thing that you probably will get in either late November or early December is some more insight on the upcoming Christmas Special. This is absolutely something that we want to learn more about, especially since it could give us a homecoming of sorts. We know that Trixie should be back in either this special or in season 12 proper, so we’d love to get an update on her.

As for a full season 12 trailer/preview, that is likely to come on the other side of said Christmas Special. Think in terms of late December or early January. We don’t anticipate that this season is going to be out to totally reinvent the series, and nor should it be. Call the Midwife is a show with more humble aspirations than that, and it’s really one of the reasons we enjoy it so much. The main goal here is just to continue to present heartfelt stories about new mothers and the people who try their best to help them.

While you wait for more new episodes, we’re sure that the folks at the BBC/the producers will present a few new teases here and there! We’d say to keep your eyes peeled for some of that…

