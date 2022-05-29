Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3: What will Reva’s endgame be?

As we prepare for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3 this Friday on Disney+, it’s clear that there’s a lot of good stuff to look forward to! There are still some lingering questions that are fun to think about a little bit further.

What’s one of the big ones? Let’s just say, at least for now, that it ties to a new character in Reva. Moses Ingram has created someone who is intense, driven, and wants Kenobi for the sake of her own personal stature. She knows that bringing the Jedi to Vader will make her all the more important in his eyes; we hope that there’s something more there, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s truly the case.

New Obi-Wan Kenobi video! Take a look below to see our full breakdown of episode 2. After you do watch, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more on this show, The Mandalorian, and more from this world.

The big challenge for the show coming up is going to be simple: How do you pay off the Reva story? This is not someone mentioned in A New Hope or later on in Star Wars lore, so it’s presumed that she doesn’t get exactly what she wants. That doesn’t mean that she gets killed, but it’s clear that she is not some future-altering character who overtakes everyone in the timeline.

Personally, we just think that her connection to the story could be a little more emotional. There are theories already that she was one of the children nearly killed in Revenge of the Sith and that makes her more tied to this world that we know. That doesn’t help to define her future, but it could allow us to better understand her past.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on what lies ahead with this show

What do you think we’ll see next with Reva on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share any of your thoughts and theories now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around here for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







