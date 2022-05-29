The Blacklist season 10: Should we expect some new faces?

At this point, it’s fair to assume that The Blacklist season 10 is going to look and feel different from almost any other we’ve seen. After all, the premise of the show has changed now that Wujing knows Reddington has been a criminal informant all this time. Also, we’re down two series regulars in Amir Arison (Aram) and Laura Sohn (Park).

So are we going to be seeing some new faces brought into the fold? Or, will someone else be promoted? There is a good bit to think about here.

Want to see out some of our latest The Blacklist coverage in video form? Then watch our full finale review below! Meanwhile, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other coverage of this show and all sorts of other good stuff.

The first thing to note is that someone has to be added to the Task Force, right? We can’t imagine it will just be Cooper, Ressler, and then (maybe?) Dembe moving forward. We’re not even sure that Hisham Tawfiq’s character will stay there rather than going back to Reddington. The status of both Mierce and Weecha remains unclear, as well. They may want to be around him for a time now that Liz’s death has been resolved, but he’ll have to throw himself into some more chaos soon enough.

We suppose that it’s possible the show could promote Weecha and then someone like Cynthia Panabaker, but we tend to think we’ll get at least one new agent somewhere in here, someone who can present at least a version of Aram’s skill set. As long as it’s not just some cheap duplicate, we’ll be happy. Arison is a hard actor to replace since he brought so much to the show; the biggest challenge will be finding a way to compensate for the enormous history he and Park both had with Reddington. There’s a chance that they could return down the road and we hope that they do. Their farewells were a little bit abrupt, to put it lightly.

Related – Get more news on The Blacklist, including when the show could return to the air

Do you think The Blacklist season 10 will introduce some more new faces?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







