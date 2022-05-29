Gentleman Jack season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following today’s big finale on BBC One, can you expect a Gentleman Jack season 3 renewal to happen? Or, is this the end of the road?

We think it goes without saying at this point that there are a lot of people out there who want to see the series back on the air. Why in the world wouldn’t they? This is a show that combines history, romance, and drama often with great results, and it has a fantastic cast and crew running things behind the scenes. We do think that there’s a real eagerness to do more, as well.

Ultimately, nothing has been decided at this point and the ball lies firmly in the court of the BBC to figure this out … but we are still optimistic about what the future could hold here. For starters, they’re going to want a story that continues to reach international audiences — not every show that they have can do that! It also can continue to push itself and create bold stories that you don’t get in many other series of this nature. They could take their time to figure this out, even if ideally they’d announce something tonight and put us out of our misery almost right away.

Because this is a British drama, it’s a little bit harder to pin down a specific premiere date — there is no rule that necessarily says that they have to come back and do more episodes almost right away. Our hope is that they would have more ready at some point in 2023, but beggars can’t be choosers, right? We’re fine with waiting providing that this helps us get the end product we ultimately want at the end of the day. We don’t need to really beg or plead for anything more than this.

