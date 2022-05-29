Why did Alycia Debnam-Carey leave Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark?

Why did Alycia Debnam-Carey leave Fear the Walking Dead in season 7? There’s a chance you may be wondering that, whether it be through watching the show on AMC tonight or on AMC+ earlier in the day. We’re talking here about an original cast member! Also, it is a bummer that we’re losing Alycia the performer right when the mother of Alicia the character is returning to the story.

Ultimately, the biggest thing that we can say here is that Debnam-Carey’s exit is a long time coming. We don’t think that there’s anything altogether controversial at the root of it; instead, this seems tied simply to her desire to want to do some other things. She got a chance to direct in season 7 and now, we know she’s moving forward to another TV project in Saint X, which is coming to Hulu down the road. For more on that, be sure to visit the link here.

It’s important to remember that in its essence, television can be a pretty nomadic business. You want to do different things, and that means of course venturing from one job to the next to the one after that. The writers did at least leave the door open for Alycia to come down the road, much as they did Kim Dickens as Madison. Heck, it’s even more open in this case since it was easy to assume that Madison was dead.

In the end, we’re absolutely going to miss Alicia Clark; she probably evolved more than almost any character following the zombie apocalypse. Think about who she was back in the pilot, and then contrast that with the survivor and warrior she was in the end. She’s gone through a lot, and we like to think she’s still out there doing what she can to help.

