Is Alycia Debnam-Carey leaving Fear the Walking Dead following season 7 episode 15? Is Alicia Clark gone for good? It goes without saying, but there are massive spoilers within from the AMC+ airing of the show this weekend; go ahead and know that in advance.

If you’re still with us now, let’s go ahead and make it clear that Alycia is, in fact, gone. Season 7 episode 15, titled “Amina,” is meant to be the longtime series star’s final episode of the drama. The show’s producers effectively confirm this after the episode, indicating that this is something that they’ve been building towards for quite some time and working with Alycia to create.

If there is some good news that we can share in the aftermath of this episode, it’s that this is a pretty triumphant departure for the Alicia character. She did not die and beyond just that, she actually had a pretty heroic exit. She contemplated taking her own life rather than succumbing to the illness but in the end, we interpret her final scene as a sign she’s getting better! She feels like she’s going to live for now, and she still has a mission to try to find a safer place in this world. She also brings about, in part, a redemption story for Victor Strand. It remains to be seen if he will carry on her wishes of guiding people to safety, but it’s something that at least exists as a possibility.

The only lament we have is that Alicia is exiting right before her mother Madison is slated to resurface, and it would have been nice to see mother and daughter reunite. Yet, the departure of Debnam-Carey is likely one of the reasons why it was so important to bring Kim Dickens back. This does allow the show to have a little more of a presence from the earlier seasons.

