Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: Are more surprises ahead?

We know that we’re waiting until July to see Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 on the air, but our anticipation is already boiling over!

One of the things that is the most remarkable about the AMC drama is that in spite of its prequel status, the writers and producers have still some up with ways to surprise us. While we can’t say we’re 100% shocked that Howard has been written out of this world, for example, we didn’t expect Lalo to be the one to kill him! He didn’t even know the guy!

We know that we’re entering episode 8 now in the aftermath of that, and we also have a good sense that there are a number of other surprises still coming. Speaking on this subject to Variety, here is what show executive producer Peter Gould had to say:

Well, the focus [of the show] is the same one that we started with, which is the story of Jimmy McGill — who was Slippin’ Jimmy, who was Saul Goodman, who becomes Gene Takovic — and what is to become of him. What does he deserve, and who is he really in his heart? Those are all questions that are still open on the show. The second half of the season is really surprising, and I think it’s some of the most powerful work we’ve ever done. I’m very excited for people to see it.

Eventually, we know that we will see Jimmy as Gene — you don’t have to worry about that! With the way the final season is structured, though, it doesn’t seem as though Gould or anyone else is in a hurry to get us there.

