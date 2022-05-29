Gaslit season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before the finale

Next weekend on Gaslit season 1 episode 7, you will see an installment essential to setting up the endgame. After all, there are only two more left in the season as a whole! Through these, there’s a lot that needs to be addressed, and a lot of it will start with a big decision by Martha Mitchell.

In “Year of the Rat,” Julia Roberts’ character is going to opt to testify, which is absolutely not going to go over well with John. This episode is where things (somehow) hit the fan further with Watergate, and the show moves forward to the conclusion that defines Martha’s legacy.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Gaslit season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

All hell breaks loose between Martha and John surrounding her decision to testify; John Dean is surprised by a new legal development as G. Gordon Liddy faces his own trial in solitary confinement.

From the start, one of the goals of Gaslit was to present a different sort of Watergate story from anything that we’ve had a chance to see before. This could be where we get a chance to see that come to roost fully. It’s been about showcasing different layers to the scandal and also how far certain people would go in order to push their narratives. After all, there’s a pretty clear reason why this show has the title that it does, and that’s become clear over time.

Will these remaining episodes get a little bit more in the way of buzz? This is one of the few mysteries that remains here. After all, remember that Gaslit was probably planned to get an enormous amount of attention on the back of its stars and everything that they brought to the table.

