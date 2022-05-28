The Orville season 3: Seth MacFarlane jokes about moving away from Fox

There are a few things that are noteworthy and different about The Orville season 3, but it starts of course with where the show is airing. After two seasons at Fox and a substantial delay, new episodes are coming to Hulu in just a matter of days! There’s also a new title in The Orville: New Horizons, though it’s not altogether clear people are using that yet.

We know that series star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane is thrilled about the show having a new home — heck, he doesn’t seem all that thrilled that Family Guy is still on Fox. Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter at the recent The Orville premiere event, he had a few jokes at the ready about finding a new place for the sci-fi series:

“I want to say, it is an absolute thrill to not be on the Fox network … We never really belonged there. And they’ve curated a specific brand now. Between Beat Shazam, Name That Tune and Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Fox has really captured the demo of people who have no idea what song they’re listening to.”

Jokes aside, we do think that Seth is 100% correct. There aren’t any shows like The Orville on Fox these days, and in general we’ve seen sci-fi fare better on streaming. Look at how well Star Trek is doing over on Paramount+! The Orville is a show that absolutely does need to do well in order to get another season; it’s a fantastic series to watch, but we are also 100% well-aware that this is not a cheap one to make. Think about everything here from the special effects to the orchestrated music to, of course, the elaborate costumes, makeup, and sets. A lot goes into making this world as awesome and imaginative as it is.

Related – Check out more news on The Orville, including news on the first episode

What are you the most excited to see from The Orville season 3 on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







