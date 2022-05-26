The Orville: New Horizons premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Electric Sheep’

Given that The Orville: New Horizons is slated to premiere on Hulu in just one week’s time, isn’t this the right opportunity to dive deeper? We certainly think so.

For those who want a few more hints about the first episode back, let’s just start off with this: The title for the premiere is “Electric Sheep.” We do tend to think this is a reference to the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, and the fact that the Kaylon are front and center here could serve as a larger clue. The Kaylon were a huge part of season two, and they were also the central adversaries of the two-part “Identity” story, one of the best overall things that the show brought to the table.

Want to get a few more details now about what the story will be? Then check out the full synopsis below:

The Orville crew deals with the interpersonal aftermath of the battle against the Kaylon, facing the difficult consequences.

Since the show has been off the air for such a long time (and has a new subtitle, no less), we do tend to think this episode will be a reset-of-sorts to everything that we’ve seen. We will have an opportunity to learn a little bit more about some of these characters and thanks to that, a chance to better understand how their relationships will change over time.

Based on most early news that we’ve heard, this season will be bigger and more ambitious than ever, a result that comes in part from the move over to Hulu. We’re confident that it will prove to be worth the wait, especially since season 2 was such a significant evolution of what we saw the first time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville right now

What do you most want to see on The Orville: New Horizons when it premieres?

Do any of these details excite you? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







