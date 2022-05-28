The Bachelorette spoilers: Is a trailer for Gabby, Rachel’s season coming?

We know that The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel is going to be premiering on Monday, July 11, and that absolutely does feel a little strange. We’re so used to having the show on the air in late May or early June, so it’s a little bit weird seeing things change as much as they have.

For those wondering, the reason for the delay is tied to a change in strategy for how ABC is airing Bachelor Nation. They’re moving Bachelor in Paradise to fall, which means that they’re okay to start up this version of the show a little bit later.

Since we are just a month and a half away from the premiere, though, shouldn’t we expect some video footage soon? In a word, yes. We think we’ll see a larger trailer over the next couple of weeks; there’s certainly enough footage already shot for it! The reason why we haven’t seen anything so far is pretty simple, and tied to the fact that they don’t want to have something forgotten about over Memorial Day Weekend.

What we’re most waiting on when it comes to this season is some sort of further evidence as how everything is going to work. We’re sure that Gabby and Rachel are going to go on separate dates and have partially their own, separate experience, but how will they interact with each other. Is there going to be a lot of drama still with their guys? We’re sure that the producers had a plan entering production, but it’s not something that they really shared with the public, unfortunately.

