Yellowstone season 5: Prepare with new Memorial Day Weekend marathon

We know that so many of you are ready for Yellowstone season 5 to premiere on the Paramount Network. We’re right there with you! It’s been months since we last dove into the world of Dutton Ranch and unfortunately, we’ll have many months to go here, as well, until it’s back.

Of course, the good news is that the network is going to do everything they can to hype up the show while you wait — including more marathons!

As the series confirmed in a post on Twitter (see below), a marathon has officially started now of the series that will last over the course of Memorial Day Weekend. This feels almost like a tradition at this point, as the network does these marathons around a number of major holidays and long weekends. It also makes sense to do them ratings-wise. There’s a reason why this show has picked up more and more viewers over time! There are people out there who still channel-surf and we think a lot of people have found it over the years through this.

Also, remember that because Yellowstone is on Peacock rather than Paramount+, airing the episodes on the network also makes more sense to keep people around. They can record them on their DVR, of course, and watch them whenever they want. It’s not exactly a requirement that anyone glues themselves to the TV all weekend long for this!

We’d love for there to be a tease from set or something by the end of the marathon, but remember that filming only started recently. There hasn’t been much time for the cast and crew to do anything!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Are you glad that the folks at the network are keeping the marathon tradition going here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

It's a good day for a #YellowstoneTV Marathon! Season 1 starts now on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/ciIWeJn3M8 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 28, 2022

