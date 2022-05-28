Yellowjackets season 2: More trailer and premiere date talk!

When could we see a full Yellowjackets season 2 trailer? It’s rare when a trailer becomes one of our most-anticipated TV events of the year, but that’s just how great the show is from top to bottom. It is dark, twisted, and it consistently finds a way to surprise us with what it brings to the table.

Of course, trying to figure out when we’ll see a trailer is a mystery of its own, especially in relation to its premiere date.

The first thing we should remind you of here is the oh-so-simple fact that there isn’t anything close to a start date as of yet. If we had to guess, we’d say that the show will be coming back either in December or early 2023. Remember that filming isn’t starting until late summer, and that will greatly inform a lot of what the network wants to do.

At this point, it feels like mid-fall is the earliest we could see a trailer. That would give the production team at least two or three months to bank footage and prepare to release something. Remember that a trailer doesn’t have to be a comprehensive tease of the whole season; it may just be the first few episodes and that’s okay! There’s a lot to mine from those alone, especially when you consider just how dark and twisted things could become. We’ve already seen Jackie die in the past, and we know how insane things are going to get in the wilderness. Meanwhile, we also recognize that not everyone in the present has fully let go of some of their old ways…

