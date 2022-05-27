SEAL Team season 6 filming begins, David Boreanaz confirms!

While you may be waiting for some time still to see SEAL Team season 6 premiere on Paramount+, rest assured Bravo is back in action!

In a post on his official Instagram today, star David Boreanaz made it clear that production was officially underway on the military drama once more. We expect the next few months will be filled of these sort of updates, though in general, we’re not sure how many specifics are going to be handed down.

There’s a reason why season 6 filming may be a little bit more secretive than most. After all, consider the way that season 5 ended! The lives of many in Bravo were left up in the air, and the first episode back will have to do some heavy lifting in order to address all of that. We know that there are especially going to be questions about Max Thieriot’s character of Clay, as the actor has signed on to a new CBS series in Fire Country. Just remember, though, that SEAL Team is filming at a time where he should be able to juggle both; Fire Country will not start filming until later on in the summer, and does not premiere until the fall.

So when will SEAL Team itself come back for season 6? Fall does feel like a reasonable estimate based on when production is happening. We know that there was also a movie announced not that long ago that will also be coming on the streaming service. There were a lot of questions when SEAL Team was first announced to be on the move but at this point, it feels like it’s putting the series in a spot to have a healthy long-term future. Here’s to hoping that it stays that way for quite some time.

