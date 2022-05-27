Yellowstone season 5 trailer: When we expect it, premiere date in mind

Recently, it was confirmed that Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13. Now that we know that, when can we also expect the first trailer? Can we make a reasonable guess at the moment?

The first thing to note here is obviously that said trailer won’t be out anytime soon. Filming only recently began this month and with that in mind, we tend to think that we’re months away from seeing any substantial footage.

Is there still a good date to estimate beyond that? Given that it benefits a network like Paramount (who doesn’t have a ton of other linear hits) to start promoting the show early, we could easily imagine something coming out in September or, at the latest, early October. By that point, there will probably be a ton of footage in the can.

What would a trailer show off?

More than likely, it would just contain elements from the first couple of episodes, and could show John Dutton clearly in the throws of trying to become the next Governor of Montana. He may not want the role, but what other choice does he have? That’s what makes us wonder if we would see something in here about another character stepping up to the plate on his behalf.

Meanwhile, we’re expecting a new trailer to show the aftermath of what Kayce went through at the end of season 4, a pregnant Monica, and how Beth and Rip are doing in their marriage. These two are fiercely passionate, and with that of course will come some highs and lows. We do think they’ll make it through it all.

Be prepared potentially for multiple trailers or, if nothing else, several previews. The network is very much inclined to promote this further.

What are you most interested in seeing within a Yellowstone season 5 trailer?

