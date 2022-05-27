Outlander season 7: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and night shoots!

Just in case you were wondering the current state of things when it comes to Outlander season 7 production, let’s just say we’ve got it within. Not only that, but let’s also say it has a thing or two to do with night shoots.

In a post on Twitter (see below), you can see star Caitriona Balfe share a pretty-tired photo of herself alongside Sam Heughan, and seemingly an umbrella over the two of them. Consider this a reminder that nobody ever gets used to night shoots, no matter how often you end up doing them. These two have filmed into the wee hours multiple times over the years, and it speaks to the authenticity of the world being created. Nobody decides to rework or skimp over scenes because it is easy or convenient; this is a show that does a lot of its work out on location and sometimes, they do so right in the middle of the night.

It goes without saying, but Balfe and Heughan will spend plenty of time together moving into season 7. Even though season 6 ended with Claire still behind bars, it was clear that Jamie, Young Ian, and others were working in order to free her. There’s a dramatic situation that needs to be resolved in the early going but from there, another problem will quickly emerge in the Revolutionary War. There’s been a lot of buildup as of late but now, we could be at the end of the road for a lot of that. The conflict is going to be here, and a lot of characters simply have to do what they can to be prepared for that.

Odds are, there are still more night shoots coming throughout the year. Consider that a consequence of Outlander season 7 being sixteen episodes long. There is no premiere date yet, but we’re hoping for more in early 2023.

Related – Check out even more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jamie and Claire moving into Outlander season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







