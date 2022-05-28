Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3: The Darth Vader dilemma

As we approach Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3 on Disney+ next week, we have a good sense of what the stakes are. Not only that, but so does the title character. He now understands fully that Darth Vader is alive and out there, and this is a powerful motivator for Reva and others to try and bring him in. Doing this, as you would expect, is not going to be easy.

So what’s going to happen with Obi-Wan and Vader moving forward? There is an inevitability that is exciting to see here, but comes with many questions.

So what is the best thing for us to ask right now? We think that it’s ultimately rather simple: How are Obi-Wan and Vader going to meet? Given what we saw in episode 2, we have a hard time thinking that this won’t happen. There’s so much history here, and Anakin probably wants nothing more than to get revenge on the man responsible for nearly killing him. (Technically, Anakin mostly did this to himself.)

With this being said, if Anakin and Obi-Wan were to meet, it feels like they’d instantly try to kill each other. There is really no other way. With that, it’s possible the meeting is more political in nature, or there is something holding the two of them back. We don’t think a scene with them would be inconsequential, so then it comes down to how the writers frame it. Is there anything more from the Original Trilogy to foreshadow within this moment? Absolutely, this is something now on our mind.

We’d love to see the two square off in episode 3 but in reality, we’ll probably be waiting a little while longer for answers…

When do you think we’ll see Obi-Wan and Vader square off on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1?

