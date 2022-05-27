Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1: Who is Reva? What is her role?

Who is Reva? If you’ve watched the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1, it is absolutely possible you have such a question right now — and we’re happy to dive into it a little but further!

While we know that these shows do love to reference back to people from The Clone Wars and other parts of the greater universe, that is not what is going on here. With this character, we are looking at someone totally original to this, but also someone very motivated to rise up through the ranks.

Very little is known about Reva’s backstory, save for that she apparently comes from very humble beginnings — the Grand Inquisitor put that in very-crude terms in episode 2. She’s advanced through the ranks due to her own hard work and determination, and she is eager to find more power for herself. Hence, her decision to murder Inquisitor at the end of episode 2, once she thought that she had Obi-Wan in her possession. She thought that if she brought in Ewan McGregor’s character herself, this would secure great favor with Darth Vader.

Is there a larger motivation for Reva? Her quest to stop Kenobi feels reasonably personal and yet, he has no apparent idea who she is. She is seemingly one of the younglings we saw at the beginning of the show when the Jedi temple was under attack – does she feel that the Jedi’s let her down and that’s why she’s turned on them? Reva could be tied to Order 66 and the events we saw in Revenge of the Sith.

For those wondering, Reva is played by Moses Ingram, a still relatively new performer in the TV world who did receive an Emmy nomination for her work on The Queen’s Gambit. Through what we’ve seen to date, she has been exemplary.

